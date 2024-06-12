Nigeria: Tinubu Commiserates With Malawi Over VP Chilima's Death in Plane Crash

11 June 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to his Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera, and the people of Malawi over the death of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other top government officials in a plane crash.

The President, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, commiserated with the families of the deceased over this deeply distressing incident, which happened on Monday.

President Tinubu assured the Malawian nation of Nigeria's support during this time of mourning and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

The Malawi Defense Force aircraft carrying Vice-President Chilima; his wife, Mary and eight others "went off the radar" Monday morning after it left the capital, Lilongwe.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera ordered a search and rescue operation after aviation officials were unable to contact the aircraft.

The aircraft was supposed to land at Mzuzu International Airport, in the country's north, just after 10:00 local time (11:00 BST) but went missing until the crash site was found with no survivors.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.