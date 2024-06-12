Nigeria: Tinubu Commiserates With Malawi Over VP Chilima's Death in Plane Crash

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to his Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera, and the people of Malawi over the death of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other top government officials in a plane crash.

The President, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, commiserated with the families of the deceased over this deeply distressing incident, which happened on Monday.

President Tinubu assured the Malawian nation of Nigeria's support during this time of mourning and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

The Malawi Defense Force aircraft carrying Vice-President Chilima; his wife, Mary and eight others "went off the radar" Monday morning after it left the capital, Lilongwe.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera ordered a search and rescue operation after aviation officials were unable to contact the aircraft.

The aircraft was supposed to land at Mzuzu International Airport, in the country's north, just after 10:00 local time (11:00 BST) but went missing until the crash site was found with no survivors.