Nigeria: DSS Draws Red Line On June 12 Protests

Abuja — The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned individuals and groups planning to stage protests on June 12, Democracy Day, to desist from any violent or disruptive actions.

In a statement released on Tuesday night and signed by Dr Peter Afunanya, Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, the DSS said it has received intelligence on plans to incite violence and disrupt public order during the protests.

The security agency vowed to maintain public safety and national security and urged citizens to resist any persuasions to engage in lawless acts.

The DSS also encouraged disgruntled persons to channel their grievances through appropriate channels and procedures.

Afunanya said: "The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on 12th June 2024. These protests are designed with sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day Celebration.

"While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security. The determination by some non-state actors to incite mass disaffection through demonstrations that may turn violent will not be tolerated.

"Citizens are, therefore, called upon to resist any persuasions to be lawless or cause disorder and anarchy in the nation. Displeased persons are rather encouraged to appropriately channel their grievances through the right channels and procedures.

"The Service, while felicitating the government and citizens on this auspicious occasion of celebrating 25 years of unbroken democracy, calls for continued patriotism, unity and commitment to building a Nigeria of our collective dream.

"The Service...will sustain collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, including sister security agencies, to maintain the peace as well as protect lives and property across the nation. Law-abiding citizens are enjoined to go about their businesses without fear."