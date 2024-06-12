Nigerian Army Probes Alleged Killing of Civilian Staff of Command School

The army said the investigation would comprehensively address all allegations raised by the civil servants.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, has ordered an immediate investigation into the alleged killing of a civilian staff by some private soldiers in Command Secondary School, Iyana Ipaja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said that the directive was in response to the concerns raised by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) regarding the treatment of civilian workers at the school.

He said the COAS, in his unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of all personnel, including the civilian staff, had directed the Provost Marshal (Army) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the unfortunate incident.

He also said that the investigation would comprehensively address all allegations raised by the ASCSN, with a focus on ensuring accountability and justice for all parties involved.

According to him, the Nigerian Army recognises the vital role that civilian staff play in supporting its operations and day-to-day administration.

"The NA is therefore dedicated to fostering a positive and respectful working environment for all personnel.

"While acknowledging that misunderstandings or miscommunication may occur, the ongoing investigation aims to provide clarity and implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The army is committed to upholding the rule of law and respect for the rights of all its employees, including the fundamental rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

"Currently, the Nigerian Army is actively engaging with the Ministry of Defence and the ASCSN to address any outstanding issues and promote a cordial working relationship and industrial harmony.

"The army strongly believes that open communication and collaboration are key to resolving challenges, and is fully committed to maintaining these principles."

Mr Nwachukwu further said that the Nigerian Army had urged all parties to refrain from making premature judgments or spreading misinformation as the investigation progresses.

According to him, trust in the process is essential, and the army is confident that the investigation will provide a clear and accurate understanding of the situation to facilitate appropriate and fair actions.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of all stakeholders, as we diligently work to address these concerns," the statement said.

