Liberia: Human Rights Group Urges National Govt to Pass Protection Policy

The Liberia Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (LICHRD) recently held a one-day awareness workshop focusing on the National Human Rights Defenders policy of Liberia.

The event, sponsored by the International Service for Human Rights based in Geneva, Switzerland, aimed to educate human rights defenders about the draft national human rights policy and to urge the national government to pass it.

Mr. Neidoteh B. Torbor, Board Chairman of LICHRD, presented on the role of Human Rights Defenders during the workshop.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that the government implements its policy on human rights defenders.

"We have a draft human rights defenders policy, in addition to the Bill of Rights enshrined in the 1986 Constitution of Liberia," Torbor explained. "Specifically, Article Three discusses fundamental rights, but it lacks detailed provisions. Therefore, it is essential for the government to ensure that there are laws in place to protect human rights defenders."

Torbor pointed out the absence of detailed laws protecting human rights defenders in Liberia's legal framework.

He elaborated on the necessity for the draft policy's approval, stating, "We have developed a draft policy and submitted it to the government. We want them to understand how they can approve the policy to protect human rights defenders, which is crucial because journalists and other advocates are also human rights defenders."

He stressed that under international treaties, the Liberian government is obligated to protect, promote, and defend human rights.

"Whenever people feel aggrieved and want to assert their freedom of movement and rights, the government should ensure that citizens are protected," Torbor added.

Earlier in remarks, Duwana Kingsley, LICHRD's Acting Executive Director, provided an overview of the workshop.

He explained that the purpose was to inform participants, particularly human rights defenders, about the draft national human rights policy document that is currently before the government of Liberia for approval.

Kingsley emphasized that the approval of the draft policy by the government can only be achieved with the active involvement of various human rights groups across the country.

"We have about 30 members, and out of that number, 15 people are participating in today's workshop," Kingsley stated. "As we continue to push these efforts forward, those individuals we are orienting today will be the ones going out into the field to create awareness about Liberia's human rights policy."

Kingsley noted that a year ago, human rights defenders presented the draft policy to the Ministry of Justice for enactment, but it has yet to be passed.

He highlighted that LICHRD is not alone in this advocacy, as they also have the support of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and other local advocacy groups.

The workshop also included discussions on the specific provisions of the draft policy and the current status of human rights defenders in Liberia. Participants were briefed on the policy's potential impact on their work and the broader human rights landscape in the country.

The LICHRD workshop served as a platform to raise awareness and mobilize support for the approval of the National Human Rights Defenders policy. By equipping human rights defenders with knowledge about the draft policy, LICHRD aims to create a network of informed advocates who can push for its enactment.

The attendees expressed their commitment to disseminate information about the policy and to advocate for its approval in their respective communities. They also discussed strategies for engaging with policymakers and other stakeholders to ensure the policy's passage.

In conclusion, the workshop highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive protection for human rights defenders in Liberia. LICHRD and its partners remain steadfast in their efforts to see the draft National Human Rights Defenders policy enacted, ensuring a safer and more supportive environment for those who champion human rights in the country.