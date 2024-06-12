Nigeria: Amidst Clampdown, Tinubu Vows to Protect Rights, Liberties of Nigerians

"I vow to do my utmost best to protect your rights, freedoms, and liberties as citizens of Nigeria."

Amidst what observers and critics describe as the shrinking of the civic space with the rampant harassment and detention of journalists and activists, President Bola Tinubu said his administration is committed to protecting the rights and liberties of Nigerians.

Mr Tinubu spoke in a broadcast to mark Nigeria's Democracy Democracy Day celebrated on 12 June.

"As president of this nation, I am morally and constitutionally bound to preserve this precious form of governance," the Nigerian leader said of democracy. "I vow to do my utmost best to protect your rights, freedoms, and liberties as citizens of Nigeria."

