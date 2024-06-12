Liberia: 'The People Demand Immediate Actions'

Liberia:Vice President and presiding of the Liberian Senate, Jeremiah Kpan Koung has admonished members of the Senate to perform collectively their task with a deep sense of patriotism.

Veep Koung said if members of the House of Elders are conscious that the true custodians of the political power that august body possesses are the people adding that it is only the wellbeing of the people should form the basis for our policy decisions.

Addressing members of the Senate at a retreat in Buchanan over the weekend, Veep Koung reminded Senators that the retreat must offer an opportunity for sober reflection on the national vision of the country, bearing in mind that the welfare of citizens must be at the center of developmental agendas and policy debates.

He furthered that it is the path they as lawmakers have chosen, and it demands the ultimate sacrifice and attention.

"Our government 100-days deliverables as articulated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr, provide assurances of our preparedness to leave a legacy unabated in our nation's history. Yes, we have more work to do, but we remain hopeful that the vision of our President will continue to garner your support as members of the Liberian Senate," Veep Koung added.

The Presiding Officer of the Liberian Senate noted that deliberations in the sacred chamber of the Senate cannot be completely void of political ideologies, but encourage members of the respectable body, to always unite on the issues that border on the survival of the state and its people.

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung stressed that over the next few days, citizens will be keen on the outcomes of the retreat, noting that Legislators have the duty to demonstrate true leadership by crafting a collective roadmap to keep the noble body functional.

Veep Koung maintained that the retreat should bring a new sense of commitment to serve adding that Liberians are watching whether they value the growth, development, unity, and happiness of the ordinary people by decisions taken, and adherence to democracy and the rule of law.

It is now a matter of urgency, VP Koung stressed that the people demand immediate actions for socio-economic transformation adding that there must be no room for excuses, and Lawmakers must act swiftly and keep the torch of leadership burning.

"As we continue the path to regain our nation's place in the fraternity amongst nations, may we never forget that peace and democracy are the bedrock for nation building," VP Koung added.

The Liberian Vice President spoke recently during a retreat organized by the Liberian Senate in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

