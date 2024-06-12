Nigeria: Democracy Day - Tinubu Pays Tribute to Abiola, Yar'Adua, Gani Fawehinmi, Others

"They bravely surrendered their futures, so that our nation might have a better one," President Tinubu said.

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the presumed winner of the 12 June, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, and other Nigerians who lost their lives in the struggle to actualise the result of the election and restore democracy in the country.

In his nationwide broadcast on Wednesday to mark the Democracy Day, President Tinubu said these persons surrendered their futures so that Nigerians could have a better one.

"On this day, 31 years ago, we entered our rites of passage to becoming a true and enduring democratic society.

"Going through this passage was hard and dangerous. During the fateful six years that followed, we fought and struggled for our natural rights as human beings put on this earth by the divine hand of our Creator.

"We lost great heroes and heroines along the way. In this struggle, the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, the most significant symbol of our democratic struggle, his wife, Kudirat, General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua and Pa Alfred Rewane, among others sacrificed their very lives.

"They bravely surrendered their futures, so that our nation might have a better one," he said.President Tinubu also remembered the roles other prominent Nigerians, now late, played during the period.

He also said the roles of other pro-democracy activists who went into exile at the time would never be forgotten.

The president said the sacrifices they made can never be repaid.

He said, "Let us honour the memories of Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Chief Arthur Nwankwo, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Chief Frank Kokori, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Ganiyu Dawodu, Chief Ayo Fasanmi, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Olabiyi Durojaiye, Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Chima Ubani, and others who have transited to the higher realm.

"The sacrifices of General Alani Akinrinade, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Professor Wole Soyinka, Chief Ralph Obioha, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, among many others, should never be forgotten. For at least six years, they bore the pains and difficulties of life in exile.

"While the exiled pro-democracy activists kept the fire burning, their comrades at home sustained the pressure on the military brass hats. Among the latter are Olisa Agbakoba, Femi Falana, Abdul Oroh, Senator Shehu Sani, Governor Uba Sani, Chief Olu Falae, and other National Democratic Coalition leaders such as Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Ayo Opadokun.

"The sacrifices they made, and the precious gift brought about by their selfless devotion can never be repaid. Neither shall it be forgotten."

Tribute to media

The President noted that without the Nigerian journalists, the battle against military dictatorship could not have been won.

"We could not have won the battle against military dictatorship without the irrepressible Nigerian journalists who mounted the barricades along with the pro-democracy activists.

"We celebrate them today, along with their media establishments such as The Punch, Guardian, National Concord, Tribune, The News/Tempo, and TELL Magazines. Military authorities proscribed these media establishments and jailed their journalists for standing for free speech and civil liberties," President Tinubu said.