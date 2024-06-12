Liberia: New Forest Monitoring Project Launched

A project intended to empower the Liberian media to be more robust in reporting forest issues in the country has been launched -- thankfully, for the second time running. The project's objectives focus on promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity within the forestry sector.

Under the auspices of the Independent Forest Monitor Coordination Mechanism (IFMCM), the project, named "Support to the Liberia Forest Media Watch and Forest Hour Radio Broadcast," aims to enhance sustainable forest management practices in the country.

It aims to hold stakeholders accountable through independent investigative reporting, educate communities on their rights, laws, and agreements, and provide a platform for community engagement with policymakers.

The launch of the Liberia Forest Media Watch (LFMW) project was marked by a keynote speech by Atty. Decontee T. King Sackie, the EU VPA-FLEGT Facilitator for Liberia.

Atty. Sackie highlighted the vital role forests play in Liberia's ecosystem, emphasizing their importance for livelihoods, biodiversity, and climate change mitigation -- emphasizing the significance of forests as a vital national heritage.

"Our forests are not only a source of livelihood for many communities but also play an indispensable role in maintaining ecological balance and combating climate change," she stated.

She highlighted the EU VPA-FLEGT as a testament to Liberia's commitment to managing forest resources sustainably and transparently.

Atty. Sackie, however, underscored the significance of the media in promoting the implementation of this agreement and announced the project's alignment with the EU FLEGT VPA-AFD Program's goals for 2021-2025.

"The role of the media in this endeavor cannot be overstated," she said. "Through investigative journalism, media outlets can uncover and report on illegal activities, bringing them to the attention of the public and authorities. This transparency is fundamental to fostering accountability."

She stressed the media's crucial role as watchdogs, educators, and communicators in supporting the program's success. By providing a voice to communities and bridging the gap between stakeholders, the media can promote sustainable practices and inclusive governance in the forestry sector.

The project also emphasizes the importance of education. Atty. Sackie highlighted the need for communities living near forests to understand their rights, existing laws, and concession agreements. Educating communities about these instruments empowers them to participate actively in resource management and to ensure that their rights and interests are safeguarded.

"Knowledge empowers our citizens, enabling them to make informed decisions and to hold accountable those who exploit their resources unlawfully," she said. "The media, as watchdogs, educators, and communicators, play a critical role in this educational effort."

The launch project signals Liberia's commitment to protecting its forests for future generations. Atty. Sackie called upon all stakeholders to collaborate and support the initiative to create a transparent, accountable, and mutually beneficial forestry sector in Liberia.

"Together, we can create a forestry sector that is transparent, accountable, and beneficial to all. Let us work hand in hand to safeguard our forests, promote sustainable development, and build a brighter future for Liberia," she urged.

The project, funded under the EU FLEGT VPA-AFD Program (2021-2025), aligns with the overarching goal of sustainable forest management, Paul Kanneh, the Project Lead, said while providing its background and overview.

He noted that the initiative supports ongoing local and international efforts to protect forests, which are crucial for biodiversity and community livelihoods. Sustainable logging practices are essential for maintaining this delicate balance.

Kanneh indicated that one of the primary objectives of the project is to establish accountability and transparency among all stakeholders within the forestry sector.

The forestry sector involves various actors, including government agencies, concessionaires, and local communities, and as such, Kanneh noted that through independent investigative reporting, the project will help expose illegalities in the use and management of forest resources, fostering a culture of integrity and lawful practice.

Furthermore, the project provides a platform for community members to voice their grievances and engage with policymakers and responsible agencies. Programs like the "Forest Hour Radio Broadcast" create an effective communication channel between communities and authorities, essential for addressing concerns, resolving conflicts, and ensuring the equitable distribution of forest resource benefits.

Through this project, we want to, by fostering dialogue, bridge the gap between communities and decision-makers. We want to promote inclusion," Kanneh said. "The media can educate the public about their rights and responsibilities, the laws governing forest management, and the benefits of sustainable practices. By giving a voice to the voiceless, the media can ensure that the concerns and needs of all stakeholders are heard."

Meanwhile, the project aims to safeguard forests, promote sustainable development, and foster a brighter future for the country.