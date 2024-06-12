Liberia: Finance, LRA, Others Under House's X-Ray

Capitol Building, Monrovia-- With a few days to the end of mid-year, it seems that the House of Representatives intends to espouse (use) its investigatory power, which encompasses reviews, monitoring, and supervision of agencies of government.

In this regard, the House has announced its intention to scrutinize the finances of various government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), and others.

This decision came after members of the House voted on Tuesday, June 11, to investigate the revenue collection status and probe the Ministry of Finance & Development for allegedly violating the country's constitution by negotiating loans without proper legislative authorization.

The House's Plenary has summoned key figures including James Dorbor Jallah, Commissioner General of the LRA; Francis Nyumalin, Minister of Internal Affairs; Boima Kamara, Minister of Finance & Development Planning; and Amos Tweh, Managing Director of the LPRC, to appear before them on June 20 to provide information related to revenue collection, consolidated accounts, and bank balances. The summoned officials were asked to come along with their principal deputies.

The LRA is expected to appear next week Thursday to provide information as it relates to a revenue collection status, while the Ministers of Finance & Development Planning and Internal Affairs are expected to provide information relating to the consolidated accounts and bank balances to validate reports that may be provided by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LA) in relation to the revenue collections.

This move was triggered by a communication from Representative J. Marvin Cole of Bong County District #3, raising concerns about the borrowing of millions of dollars from Ecobank Liberia Limited by the LPRC with a guarantee from the Minister of Finance & Development Planning.

He added: "That the Minister of Finance & Development Planning Mr. Boima Kamara be made to appear before this Honorable Plenary along with the Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) to explain why they should not be held in constitutional bridge or violation of article 34:D Ill, which states, no loans shall be raised by the government on behalf of the Republic or guarantees given for any public institutions or authority otherwise than by or under the authority of a legislative enactment."

"In view of this, Mr. Speaker & Esteemed Colleagues, it is a fact that the Managing Director of the LPRC borrowed millions of dollars from Ecobank Liberia limited for reasons yet to be explained to this Legislature and the Minister of Finance & Development Planning gave a guarantee."

Additionally, authorities from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Liberia Revenue Authority, Ministry of Transport, and the Department of Vital Statistics responsible for Birth Certificates have been cited to clarify issues of decentralization and local governance.

This decision stemmed from a communication by Representative Anthony Williams of Maryland County District #2, highlighting the importance of County Service Centers in promoting governance closer to rural residents and fostering citizen engagement with the government.

"Honorable Speaker and esteemed colleagues, it will interest you to note that the rationale behind the establishment of County Service Centers (CSCs) in Liberia was multifaceted and aimed to address critical challenges related to governance, decentralization, and service accessibility," he stated.

According to him, Liberia has historically faced challenges because of a centralized governance system, which hindered popular participation and local development as a result, rural residents often needed help to access essential government services.

He said the National Policy on Decentralization and Local Governance (launched in 2012) and subsequent enactment of the Local Government Act (in 2018) aimed to address such issues by taking governance closer to the people in rural areas, promoting citizen participation, and ensuring equitable resource distribution.

"The service centers offer prospects for improved governance, as they symbolize decentralization in Liberia and act as platforms for social cohesion between citizens and the government. Additionally, the center contributes to domestic resource mobilization by generating revenue. When citizens can access services conveniently, it fosters trust and engagement with the government," the Pleebo Lawmaker said

Meanwhile, these investigations signal the House of Representatives' commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in government financial matters and decentralized governance practices in Liberia. The summoning of key officials reflects a concerted effort by lawmakers to address concerns surrounding fiscal management and local governance in the country.