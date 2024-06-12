Nigeria: Veteran Nollywood Actor Sule Suebebe Is Dead

12 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Veteran Nollywood actor Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known by his stage name Sule Suebebe, has passed away.

The Yoruba actor died on Wednesday morning at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The news of Adewunmi's death was announced by Pastor Ademola Amusan, widely known as Agbala Gabriel, a prominent Ibadan-based cleric who had been providing care for the actor in recent months.

Announcing Suebebe's death, Agbala Gabriel wrote on his Facebook page, "It's a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Suebebe went viral last year when he reflected on his past, admitting that he once led a reckless life during his younger years.

More details to come...

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.