Nigeria: June 12 - Tinubu Honours Nigeria's Heroes of Democracy

President Bola Tinubu used a large part of his Democracy Day speech to honour individuals who fought for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of the 12 June 1993 presidential election.

Some of those mentioned by the president include the winner of the election, Moshood Abiola, his wife Kudirat, Shehu Yar'Adua and Chukwuemeka Ezeife (all late). The president also honoured those living such as Wole Soyinka, Shehu Sani and Uba Sani.

Mr Tinubu in the speech pledged his commitment to upholding democratic principles including freedom of speech.

Details later...