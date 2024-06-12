Nigeria: June 12 - Tinubu Honours Nigeria's Heroes of Democracy

12 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

Mr Tinubu in the speech pledged his commitment to upholding democratic principles including freedom of speech.

President Bola Tinubu used a large part of his Democracy Day speech to honour individuals who fought for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of the 12 June 1993 presidential election.

Some of those mentioned by the president include the winner of the election, Moshood Abiola, his wife Kudirat, Shehu Yar'Adua and Chukwuemeka Ezeife (all late). The president also honoured those living such as Wole Soyinka, Shehu Sani and Uba Sani.

Mr Tinubu in the speech pledged his commitment to upholding democratic principles including freedom of speech.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.