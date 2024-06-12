Nigeria: NGO Hails Tinubu, Momoh Over Peace in Niger Delta, Improved Oil Output

12 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh, for midwifing the noticeable peace in the region through the active participation and collaboration of all stakeholders such as traditional rulers, community leaders, oil companies, and non-governmental organizations.

The group made this known in a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Monday while assessing the one-year achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in office in relation to the Niger Delta region.

In a speech titled: "How Stakeholders' Engagement in the Niger Delta Stemmed Restiveness and Improved Oil Output in the Region," the Zonal Coordinator of the Coalition, Dr. Emomotimi Bebenimibo, said, "We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and the efforts of the Minister of Niger Delta for achieving this feat."

Bebenimibo said, "We want to state that the Minister came prepared for the job and knew exactly what the issues were when he assumed office. His immediate shuttle around the entire states of the region, meeting with former President Jonathan, Elder Statesman and Ijaw Leader Chief Edwin Clark, paramount traditional rulers, former militant leader High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, among several others, was a major strategy that carried the stakeholders along in the scheme of things and resulted in improved oil production and a reduction in restiveness.

"We also want to commend the President for hosting traditional rulers and other stakeholders from the region in Abuja, an initiative of the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Development. We understand that Mr. President has started implementing the promises he made to the royal fathers during the meeting. This is commendable and a testament to the renewed hope mantra of Mr. President."

Continuing, he said, "Although we also noticed the efforts of the ministry in the area of youth empowerment and training in the region, the commissioning of major projects such as the electricity substation in Benin City and Okitipupa, the commissioning of road projects and several bridges in Nembe, Bayelsa, and in Akwa Ibom states, among others, one thing drives all of this development: peace and increased oil output.

"We want to commend the efforts of the Hon. Minister and the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission for the harmonious working relationship between them, the focus and commitment to the betterment of the region, the zero tolerance for corruption, and prosperity for the people.

"However, we want to state that we will continue to demand more. While we praise the efforts and determination of the Honourable Minister, especially his stance towards the completion of legacy projects, we believe that the 2024 budget of the ministry and the commission would offer the people of the region the maximum impact of Mr. President's renewed hope promise."

