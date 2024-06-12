Nigeria: Why We're Seeking Fresh $2.5bn World Bank Loan - Govt

12 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has said that the proposed 2024 budget will be partly financed with the N50 billion Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) currently held by the National Sovereign Wealth Investment Authority (NSWIA).

However, he noted that the N50bn was insufficient to fund the "Renewed Hope Transformational Projects", prompting the federal government to seek a $2.5bn loan from the World Bank.

Bagudu disclosed this while briefing the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on National Planning and Economic Affairs regarding the proposed Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

He disclosed that the World Bank's management would soon convene to decide on the loan's approval.

He said the entire supplementary budget, which was still being formulated, would be allocated to four identified transformational projects.

He said the projects included the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, the proposed Sokoto-Badagry Road, the completion of ongoing railway projects for which the federal government had not yet provided counterpart funding and the rehabilitation and expansion of dams and irrigation schemes to boost agricultural production.

Also, Bagudu stated that the budget would allocate more funds to support Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects to enhance energy competitiveness.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, noted that amending the 2024 budget might be more efficient than drafting a new appropriation bill due to the high cost associated with processing it.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.