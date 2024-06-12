Somalia: Somali President Addresses Community in Norway, Discusses Achievements and Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Oslo, Norway — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, recently met with the Somali community in Norway to discuss the government's progress in stabilizing the country, improving infrastructure, and combating terrorism.

During the event, President Mohamud expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Norwegian government, particularly in terms of debt relief.

President Mohamud highlighted the achievements of his administration in building a stronger government and improving the quality of life for Somali citizens. He emphasized the importance of the Somali community's support in the ongoing efforts to recover and develop the country.

In his address, President Mohamud also discussed the ongoing war against terrorism, particularly the fight against Al-Shabaab. He expressed confidence in the progress being made and thanked the Somali people for their active participation in protesting against insecurity.

The President assured the community that the government is committed to putting an end to terrorist groups in the near future.

The meeting in Norway provided an opportunity for President Mohamud to engage with the Somali diaspora and to seek their continued support in the government's endeavors.

The President's visit underscores the importance of international collaboration and community involvement in addressing the challenges faced by Somalia.