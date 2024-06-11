Somalia: More Bodies Discovered After Al-Shabaab Attack in Galmudug State Foiled

11 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Armed Forces of [Country] have discovered the bodies of 10 terrorists linked to the recent attack on an army forward operating base in the Eldher district of Galmudug state.

This brings the total number of terrorists killed in the operation to 60.

The attack on the army base was carried out by the Al-Shabaab militant group, known for its extremist activities in the region. The National Armed Forces responded swiftly to the attack, successfully neutralizing a significant number of the assailants.

The discovery of the additional 10 bodies suggests that the military operation is ongoing and successful in tracking down the remaining terrorists.

The army continues to comb through the rural areas of Galmudug state to ensure that all remnants of the terrorist group are eliminated.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts by the National Armed Forces to maintain security and stability in the region, which has been a hotspot for terrorist activities.

The government remains committed to protecting its citizens and ensuring that such attacks do not disrupt the peace and progress of the state.

The success of this operation is a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of the National Armed Forces in combating terrorism.

It also sends a strong message to extremist groups that their actions will not be tolerated, and that the government is committed to maintaining law and order.

As the operation continues, the National Armed Forces are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The government has also assured the public that it will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety and security.

