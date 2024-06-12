Nigeria: Govt Introduces Code of Conduct to Enhance Safety On Inland Waterways

The federal government has unveiled a code of conduct for boat operators, passengers and other stakeholders to mitigate incidents of boat mishaps on the inland waterways in the country.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyilola, introduced the codes on Monday in Lokoja, Kogi State, headquarters of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), while inaugurating projects executed by the present management of the authority.

He highlighted that the newly implemented code of conduct, which had been in developing for years, would guide boat operators to regulate passenger behaviour in adherence to waterways rules and regulations.

He said, "The code provides a framework for potential investors in inland waterways transportation in the country. It is aimed at ensuring safety and reducing accidents on waterways to the barest minimum."

In addition to the code of conduct, Oyilola noted that NIWA's security had been bolstered with new security boats to enhance patrols on the waterways thereby promoting commercial activities and ensuring passenger safety.

Earlier, the Managing Director (MD) of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, revealed that 15 boats of various capacities, including those equipped with the code of conduct, had been deployed to ensure safety on the waterways.

He lamented the three fatal accidents recorded by the commission since he assumed office seven months ago.