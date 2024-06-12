Nigeria: Despite Ban On Pregnant Women, Nigerian Pilgrim Gives Birth in Saudi Arabia

Despite the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria's (NAHCON's) warning against allowing pregnant women to participate in this year's hajj, Saudi Arabian authorities have announced the birth of a baby boy by a 30-year-old Nigerian pilgrim.

Last month, NAHCON's Chairman, Jalal Ahmad Arabi, stated in an interview that Saudi authorities had threatened to fine Nigeria if the ban on pregnant women was breached.

He emphasised that the long-standing law would be strictly enforced this year.

In 2023, Daily Trust reported that 75 pregnant women were referred to clinics during the hajj.

Although hajj is not prohibited for women, the physical demands and stress of the pilgrimage can pose significant risks for pregnant women.

On the current issue, the Saudi Press Agency disclosed that the baby, named Mohammed, was the first to be born during this hajj season.

It further reported the boy was delivered at the Makkah Maternity and Children's Hospital after his mother arrived at the emergency room after experiencing labour pains at 31 weeks of pregnancy.

The emergency team assessed her condition and transferred her to the maternity ward, where she gave birth naturally.

Confirming the report, the Head of NAHCON's medical mission stated that the pilgrim was from Borno State and had evaded the mandatory medical screening in Nigeria.