Nigeria: 'I Hope All Is Well,' Atiku Sympathises With Tinubu

12 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sympathised with President Bola Tinubu after the President slipped at the Eagles Square during the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

Recall on Wednesday, Tinubu slipped at the Eagles Square while boarding the parade vehicle.

The President, however, quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings without further issues.

Reacting, Atiku expressed his empathy over the incident, hoping that all is well with the President.

He wrote on X, "I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him. -AA."

I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him. -AA pic.twitter.com/XDkm10nVOt-- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 12, 2024

