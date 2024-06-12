Nigeria: Actor Sule Suebebe Dies At 68

12 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Confidence Cletus

A few months after Baba Suebebe's public plea for forgiveness and financial help, he passes away after an undisclosed, prolonged illness.

Veteran Yoruba actor Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known as Sule Suebebe, is dead.

He was 68.

The announcement of his passing came from Pastor Ademola Amusan, a well-known cleric based in Ibadan, also recognised as Agbala Gabriel.

Suebebe died on Wednesday morning, Democracy Day, at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State, where Mr Gabriel had cared for him for months. The cause of his death is unknown.

Sharing the news of Suebebe's death on Facebook, Mr Gabriel wrote, "It's a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 10 July 2023 that the Yoruba actor appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness over his 'irresponsible' lifestyle when he was younger and pleaded for financial help to foot his medical bills.

In a Facebook Live, the ace actor, who was battling health challenges, said, "I was just living life recklessly. I engaged in minor activities, and I was making money constantly. However, I didn't have a mentor to warn me about my lifestyle. None of my relatives advised me. So, I saw myself as the Don.

"So, Nigerians, please. Anyone I have wronged, knowingly or unknowingly. Please forgive me. I should prostrate while begging, but my health won't allow me. Please forgive me, especially all the women I have offended. I know I have stepped on toes regarding the issue of women."

To support the actor, Mr Gabriel gifted him a house in 2023, and Nigerians supported him financially.

The Ekiti-based Thespian appeared in more than 100 movies, gaining recognition, particularly for his performances in "Suku Suku Bam Bam" (2004), "Suku Suku Bam Bam 2" (2004), and "Ago Kan Oru" (2003).

In addition to his acting career, he was an MC and a TV presenter, and he also managed a YouTube channel named Suebebe

TV.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

