Liberia: Kemayah Gets Movee's Blessing

11 June 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka A. Hoffman

Opposition political party Movement for Economic Empowerment declared a vote of absolute confidence in its political leader and former foreign minister, Dee Maxwell Kemayah.

 -The national executive committee of the Movement for Economic Empowerment or MOVEE has ended a one-day extraordinary meeting here with a nine-count resolution declaring a vote of absolute confidence in its political leader, former Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Kemayah.

Addressing a press conference over the weekend at the party's headquarters in Paynesville, Acting National Chairman Prince Mehn said the national executive committee also resolved to declare their loyalty to Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah and re-affirm their membership with the Coalition for Democratic Change and with former President George Weah as its political leader.

Mr. Mehn said the national executive committee has immediately mandated Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah to guide, lead, and provide direction during the 2029 presidential and general elections.

"It is important to point out that Ambassador Kemayah has, since the formation of MOVEE up to the present, never been a part of any financial or material management of the party," he said.

Meanwhile, the party's national executive committee also unanimously endorsed the expulsion of Mathew Shan, former National Vice Chairman for Administration; Jeremiah Paye, former National Assistant Secretary-General; and Patrick Kaisu for violating the party's by-laws and constitution.

The national executive committee also resolved that the party national chairman, Robert Sammy, and other executive members on national assignments outside the country are given their rights to serve in their respective positions as constitutionally required until the next convention when those offices can be contested.

According to the resolution, Prince Mehn, Acting Chairman; Armstrong Holder, Acting Secretary General; Jeffery Siaphia, Chairman of Montserrado County Chapter; Lee Yarsu, Chairman of Nimba County Chapter; and Solomon Cooper, national vice chairman for public affairs until otherwise directed by the national executive committee of the party.

The executive committee also mandated that the party's leadership communicate the decisions and changes to the National Elections Commission.

MOVEE also 'condemned and rendered as fraudulent, misinformation, disinformation, irresponsible and total cowardliness press statement released on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the expelled members of the party.

On June 4, 2024, several expelled party members issued a press statement announcing the expulsion of Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah as political leader of the party.

