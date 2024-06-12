Liberia: Cag Stresses Need for Robust County Treasury

Liberia's Comptroller and Accountant General Calls for a Robust County Treasury Office; Says it's Key for Service Delivery

The Comptroller and Accountant General of Liberia, Elwood T. Nettey, says robust County Treasury Offices (CTOs) are key for service delivery across the fifteen counties.

He made the statement during a three-day County Treasury Assessment Tour across Grand Bassa, Margibi, Nimba, and Bong counties from June 5-7, 2024.

The assessment tour was intended to provide deep insight into the County Treasury Offices, facilitate problem-solving, and build staff capacity in service delivery procedures and implementation.

The tour also assessed the Management Information System, Information Technology, and Infrastructure of the CTOs.

According to Nettey, the assessment tour sought to address challenges faced by County Treasury Offices that cannot fully operate in support of the decentralization process, sounding the need for improvement.

He wants the participation of the counties to realize increased service delivery.

"Delivering services at the county level will enhance growth and development for citizens who live and reside at different locations within the county," he asserted.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to address those challenges confronting all County Treasury Offices across the fifteen counties to deliver better services to the common people who can't come to Monrovia.

The County Treasury framework assessment is directly under the supervision of the Comptroller and Accountant General Department of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning with support from the Fiscal Decentralization Unit.

The three-day assessment tour was led by Elwood T. Nettey and the Director of Fiscal Decentralization, Dr. Romeo D.N. Gbartea.