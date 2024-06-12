Ghana: Two British Nationals Arrested for Cocaine Smuggling At Kotoka International Airport

The arrest of the suspects comes as the second reported case of cocaine smuggling at the Kotoka International Airport this year.

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and the UK National Crime Agency have caused the arrest of two British Nationals over an attempt to smuggle cocaine through the Kotoka International Airport on Monday.

According to state publication the Daily Graphic, the amount of cocaine seized by officials was around 72 slabs from six suitcases they had been traveling with.

"The substance is estimated to have a street value of $6,480,000. The British passengers are Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel," NACOC is quoted to have said in a statement.

- Advertisement -Both suspects were scheduled to board a British Airways flight bound for Gatwick Airport until their luggage raised suspicion.

"The two have accordingly been arrested, assisting investigations."

This arrest of the suspects comes as the second reported case of cocaine smuggling at the Kotoka International Airport this year.

In April, a senior airport staff was interdicted after an investigation found they had aided a Dutch national in smuggling cocaine to Belgium.