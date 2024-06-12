Ghana: Alban Bagbin Cautions Against Military Involvement in December Elections

12 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has spoken against the active military involvement during electoral processes in the country.

In his opening remarks when the House resumed on June 11, 2024, he cautioned the government to limit military involvement in the election process, recommending that they only assist the police when called upon.

"We don't want to see the military during elections. When there is the need to call them, they will be called. But they should not be at polling or voting centers," he said.

The Speaker further condemned the disturbing incident of violence that occurred during the voter registration exercise and cautioned to avoid a repetition of that in the December elections.

"The signs and signals of happening in the country are not that of assurance and hope. I shudder when I am told that [people] going to write their names carry knives, guns, just to go and write names. What about when we are going to vote? And at the end of it all the results are announced and somebody else has carried the day and not the other. I shudder to picture what can happen," he said.

He stressed the importance of adequate preparation by all stakeholders to ensure a free and fair election. He added that youth unemployment poses a threat to national security and called upon all stakeholders to act together to prevent a journey of no return.

He disclosed that he has been in talks with the heads of the Electoral Commission, Media Commission, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and the National Commission on Civil Education to explore ways Parliament can work together with these bodies to foster a favourable environment for the elections.

The Speaker is scheduled to meet with the President, Council of State, National Security Council, political party leaders, security agencies, religious leaders, and prominent civil society figures.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

