Nigeria: Nollywood Actors That Have Died in 2024

The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, has been hit with a spate of deaths of prominent actors in the year 2024. Ace thespians, such as Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri are the latest.

The industry, over the years, has lost numerous seasoned veterans and budding talents.

As part of tributes to the late actors, it is imperative to reflect upon the invaluable contributions they made to the film industry in Nigeria.

Here is the list of Nollywood actors that have died in 2024 so far:

Olofa Ina

Veteran Yoruba actor Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina, died on Thursday, January 4. He died at the age of 73.

According to reports, the thespian died of cancer in Lagos State.

Ethel Ekpe

Veteran actress, Ethel Ekpe, who adorned the Nigerian entertainment screen for years, died on Wednesday, February 7, in Lagos State.

Ekpe is well known for playing the role of 'Segi' on the Nigerian Television Authority sitcom, 'Basi and Company'. She died after a long battle with cancer.

Sisi Quadri

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri died on March 1, at the age of 44.

Oyebamiji celebrated his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023.

His death was announced by some of his colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry.

Announcing his death, Nollywood actress, Abiola Bayo wrote on her verified Instagram handle, "You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace."

Another actor, Tunde Yusuf who posted his (Sisi Quadri) picture said, "Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah. From Allah we have come and unto Him we shall return. May God bless, rest your soul, bro."

Mr. Ibu

A day after Sisi Quadri's demise, the news of the passing of comedic actor, John Okafor, popular as Mr Ibu broke out.

The actor, renowned for his comedic roles, died at the age of 62. It plunged fans and colleagues into mourning.

Nigerians acknowledge Mr. Ibu for his talent and unwavering strength amidst personal health challenges.

His contribution to Nollywood's quintessential comedic figures is destined to endure as an individual. He wields large influence over the nation's cultural and entertainment space.

Amaechi Muonagor

Three weeks after losing one of its comic actors to the pang of death, the Nigerian movie industry lost yet another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, to the cold hands of death.

Muonagor died on Sunday, March 24, after battling kidney disease for a long time.

This came a few days after a viral video in which he solicited financial assistance from Nigerians to enable him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant.

Muonagor appeared in dozens of films, including Aki and Paw Paw. It is one of his most famous roles, where he played the father of two mischief-making, exuberant teenagers.

Aderounmu Adejumoke

Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Oreoluwa Aderounmu, popularly known for her role as 'Esther' in popular TV series Jenifa's Diary, died on Sunday, March 7.

Adeola Aderounmu, the brother of the actress, announced her passing through his Instagram story on Sunday.

Aderounmu started her professional acting career in the movie "Arugba," produced by Tunde Kelani in 2008, starring alongside Bukky Wright, Bukola Awoyemi, and Segun Adefila.

Junior Pope

Days after the death of Adejumoke, the news of the passing of Junior Pope Odonwodo popularly called, Jnr Pope, broke out.

The actor died on Wednesday, March 10, while filing in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to our source, the actor died during a boat trip. The boat capsized and him alongside two other yet to be identified actors got drown. His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed death.

According to our source, the actor died during a boat trip. The boat capsized and him alongside two other yet to be identified actors got drown. His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed death.

Zulu Adigwu

Veteran actor Zulu Adigwu died on Tuesday, April 23.

His death was announced on Facebook by popular film producer and singer, Mike Nliam.

Ganiyu Oyeyemi

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ganiyu Oyeyemi, popularly known as Ogunjimi passed away on April 26, 2024.

His death was made known by actor, Kunle Afod in an Instagram post.

Sule Suebebe

Veteran Nollywood actor Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known by his stage name Sule Suebebe, passed away on June 12, 2024.

The news of Adewunmi's death was announced by Pastor Ademola Amusan, widely known as Agbala Gabriel.

