Liberia: Provide the Service & Relief Urgently Needed

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has charged over eighty commissioned officials of his government to provide the service and relief urgently needed by the Liberian people.

Making a remark Tuesday, June 11, 2024, when he commissioned dozens of officials outside Monrovia, President Boakai said the government is making good progress, and they intend to keep the course.

"Liberia will rise again. This new breath of life is not simply guaranteed; it will depend on deliberate actions collectively cultivated and firmly executed by those charged with roles and responsibilities in the government to provide the service and relief urgently needed by the Liberian people", the President emphasizes.

President Boakai on Tuesday, commissioned the Minister of Defense, the Director of the National Security Agency, Deputy Ministers, and Heads of Agencies. The program was held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, Congo Town outside central Monrovia.

The new Minister of Defense is a female, first ever to serve in the position in Liberia, and perhaps in Africa in recent history.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

"As we gather here this afternoon to inaugurate this cohort of officials, I ask all of you to perform your duties with a patriotic mindset as you help to drive our agenda for the transformation of Liberia. So, while we will be administering the oath of office to over 80 men and women who have stepped up to serve, the number may not be as important as what they individually and collectively bring to government: their expertise, honor, integrity, and the values they uphold to promote transparency, accountability, and service to the people." President Boakai urged.

The Liberian leader told the commissioned officials that the people's expectations were high, and rightfully so. Therefore, they are delighted that some of the country's experienced and dedicated women and men will be among those to be commissioned.

"I believe that we are on the right path to changing the fortunes of our country for the good of its citizens. The country is beginning to take firm steps to purge itself of some of the obstacles that tend to block and undermine its development potential", he points out.

President Boakai continues that his government is not just building confidence with citizens at home but is also showing the world that Liberia is ready to reclaim itself and demonstrate the principles of a sound and responsible government that builds trust among development partners and investors and is a country that deserves respect among the community of nations.

He says this is why the government expects nothing less from those commissioned: expert execution of the mandate of their respective offices and the efficient and selfless performance of duties for the public good.

"As I reiterated during our recent cabinet retreat, all of you need to remember that wearing your titles on your sleeves is not the way to serve our people. Rather, you should focus on delivering on the government's development priorities. Remember that you are appointed to serve, not to be served. We have a great deal of work to do for our people."

He outlines formulation and execution of a new development plan over the next five years as a crucial responsibility that everyone has to contribute to.

Mr. Boakai laments that he also expects all government officials to demonstrate integrity and uphold high ethical standards in their work because they must understand what behavior is acceptable and unacceptable in their duties.

"Cabinet members and government officials, let me remind you again that this administration does not conduct its business on social media or on frequent talk show appearances. We have a competent and energized Ministry of Information. Ministries and Agencies should speak through the Ministry of Information, and in so doing, you allow them to do their job", he further underscores.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says that public officials should conduct themselves in a manner befitting their positions as role models for the children of Liberia, warning that any behavior unbecoming of this will not be tolerated.

"I refuse to accept the typical saying, 'That is how we have done it, and it should remain and be the way.' The Liberian people did not elect us to continue business as usual. We must set a new standard to achieve optimum success. You can choose to align with these standards, or you can choose to step aside", President Boakai concludes.

Six months into its administration, the government has no choice, as the honeymoon period is fast elapsing, and it is under immense pressure to deliver basic social services and improve the well-being of the Liberian people. This was its promise to the country during the 2023 elections. Editing by Jonathan Browne