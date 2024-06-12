Liberia: JFK Hospital's Management Turns Over Narcotic Substances Found in Patient to the Ldea

In an overview statement, CRS Nutrition Senior Project Officer, Theophilus Davis emphasized CRS' commitment to improving nutrition and community welfare.Monrovia-The John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Hospital has turned over Narcotic Substances worth more than 3,000 US$ found in a patient to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

The presentation was done at the compound of the JFK Medical Hospital in the presence of the LDEA and the Liberia National Police.

Speaking on behalf of the JFK team, Dr. Peter Coleman said on June 6, 2024, the police in Nimba County referred to them that a 37-year-old Liberian man was complaining about pains in his abdomen and that he has not been able to pass feces for the past three or four days.

The patient later went to the Tapita hospital in Nimba County and was presumed to be a drug peddler that was pursued by the LDEA.

The patient, Dr. Coleman says swallowed some Narcotic substances and later took in another substance to make him vomit, something that makes him lose consciousness.

"He was sent to Jackson F. Doe and they found some images in his abdomen and so, he was referred to us," Dr. Coleman said.

He added: "When he came, to our trauma unit, when examined him, we found that he had something in his stomach.

Because he was complaining about pain in his rectum one of our junior doctors went and examined his rectum and a package was taken off his rectum."

After getting the first package out, the doctor noticed additional packages. The JFK team did an advanced treatment on the patient to get the additional packages from his body, Dr. Coleman said.

"As far as we are concerned, the patient is stable, he is fine. Some of the packages were opening. It was just a matter of the packages were going to burst open and definitely he was going to die," Dr. Coleman said.

Dr. Coleman also stressed that the patient will be on medical bed for an additional week to enable the patient to fully recover.

Also speaking Clarence Clarke, the LDEA Regional Commander of Montserrado County said after an initial testing, his team found out that what was taking out the patient was Narcotic Substances.

Clarke promised to forward the patient to court once he was pronounced free from the medical bed by the management of the Medical Hospital.