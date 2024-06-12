Liberia: FC Kallon Liberia Announces Belgian Ivan Minvaert As New Head Coach

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association first Division League side FC Kallon now FC Fassell have confirmed Belgian Ivan Minvaert as their new head coach.

Minvaert, who holds a UEFA Pro License, signed a three-year contract to keep him at the club until 2027.

Addressing the Liberian media at his unveiling ceremony, Minvaert said he is hopeful of developing Liberian football as well as developing players.

Said Minvaert, "The main objective is to develop players and if the players are developed then the next step will come."

Despite being given the mandate to win trophies with the club, he said he will assist by preparing and training Liberian coaches. He, however, indicated that he would work with coaches with one notable acquisition to his technical staff is foreign physical coaches who develop local trainers.

"As part of my objective is to train Liberian coaches. Of course, if I bring assistant coaches it will be difficult to develop coaches. The only foreign coach I will bring is a physical coach. He will help us to prepare and train the Liberian physical coaches. Is not only to win the championship but to develop in the long term," he said.

In his remarks, FC Fassell CEO, Cassell Kuoh said the Minvaert mandate is to win the league.Said Kuoh, "We told him as part of our own objective we want to win every single serious trophy in Liberia. We believe with the help of Ivan we should be first to none."

Kuoh, who said the Liberian coaches are not there just yet, indicated that his deputy coach will learn from him and get better. "If we are successful with our program plans within the three seasons our deputy coach is well equipped and knowledgeable to whatever that is going to be passed on, definitely we are going to go for Liberian like we have been doing all the time."

Kuoh believes under the stewardship of the Belgian the team will play top level football. "We will not invest such a lucrative amount and we want him to come and play around."

Kuoh promised to deliver foreign players to the coach to ensure that he achieved his objective by winning the championship.

"We are even talking to players from Morocco, so we want a serious team around. He's going for nothing less than league."

He previously managed Rayon Sports of Rwanda, AFC Leopards of Kenya, Black Leopards of South Africa and Al Ittihad of Libya.