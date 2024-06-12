Nigeria: Weak Institutions Crippling Nigeria's Democracy - Onigbinde

CEO and co-founder of BudgIT, a civic-tech organization, Seun Onigbinde has highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Nigeria's democracy due to weak governmental institutions.

Speaking at the 36th edition of The Platform Nigeria, a forum dedicated to discussing the state of Nigerian democracy, Onigbinde emphasised the need for institutions to prioritize allegiance to the people and the constitution over the government in power.

He underscored the importance of the police, military, and electoral commission, maintaining independence from governmental interference to ensure the thriving of democracy and the protection of citizens' rights.

"Our democracy has become weak because the police and military, who are supposed to be loyal to the constitution and the people, are being controlled by powerful individuals in government," Onigbinde stated.

He argued that robust institutions are essential for a healthy democracy, drawing parallels to the United States, where strong institutions and active citizen participation contribute to economic dominance.

Onigbinde also criticised the Nigeria's democracy for not being local enough, stressing that the local governments have been stripped of their powers by the state governments.

"Democracy is not local enough in Nigeria, but campaigns are local. Even where there's no development, ballot boxes will get there. Systems are not built that way," he remarked, stressing the need for more localized governance to enhance democratic effectiveness.