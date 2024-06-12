West Africa: Nigeria's Teenage Golf Sensation, Oboh Wins U.S. Invitational Tourney

The President, Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, OON has commended Nigeria's Female golf sensation, Georgia Oboh, on her recent victory at the John Shippen Women's Invitational in Michigan, U.S.

It was reported that 23-year-old Oboh captured the 2024 John Shippen Women's Invitational and earned exemptions to compete in two LPGA tournaments - the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and the Dow Championship.

Oboh will tee it up alongside the world's best female golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give starting June 13, after shooting 69-70--139 on the same course Tuesday and Wednesday to earn a three-stroke victory at the SHIPPEN event.

Runsewe, who gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that Oboh's victory was an inspiration to other children back home and a testament to the fact that hard work pays.

"Congratulations to our very own Georgia Oboh on your well-deserved victory at the John Shippen Women's Invitational at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Your victory is indeed a fulcrum of great possibilities and renewed hope for Nigeria and Nigerians.

