Nigeria: Opeyori to Begin 3-Week Training Tour in Italy Ahead of Olympics

Nigeria's number one badminton star Anuoluwapo Opeyori is set to begin a three-week training tour in Italy ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The president, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) Francis Orbih stated this during the send forth programme for Opeyori who became the first Nigerian badminton player to qualify for two consecutive Olympics after featuring at Tokyo 2020 after securing a spot at the Paris Olympics in May.

He outlined the federation's programme for Opeyori, adding that he would begin this week.

"History was made in badminton after Anuoluwapo Opeyori secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. I am full of joy because Anu is the first Nigerian badminton player to feature in the men's singles at the Olympic Games and also the first Nigerian badminton player to attend two Olympics back-to-back," he said.

"We titled this programme 'Send forth' because we intend for him to travel to Italy this week for a training camp for about three weeks. After that, the ministry will open its training camp in Germany July 1, he will join Team Nigeria there," he added.

Opeyori has dominated Africa in the men's singles from 2019 till date, winning four African Championship titles and two African Games titles.

The international multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in France.

