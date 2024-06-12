Nigeria: 2 Poly Students Found Dead in Niger

Two students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, identified simply as Mr Bam and Aisha have been found dead in a room at the FMC Quarters in Bida town in Bida LGA.

Sources told City & Crime that the corpses were discovered on Sunday morning when the victims were not seen after daybreak.

They said the victims were suspected to have eaten a poisonous food, adding that their remains were laid to rest around 4pm on Sunday in Bida.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command's spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said, "On June 8, 2024, at about 1530 hours information was received that two lifeless bodies of a man identified as Mr Bam and an HND one female student of Federal Poly, Bida, were found dead in their lodge at 'D' Aliyu House, Kobbo, Bida.

"The DPO of B Division, Bida, led police operatives to the scene. The door to the room was forcefully opened and it was discovered that the bodies were lying dead on the floor in the sitting room.

"A left-over food and some tablets were discovered at the scene and were taken for medical analysis. There was no sign of struggle or any mark of violence observed on the bodies. Corpses were removed to the FMC Bida for autopsy. The incident is under investigation."

