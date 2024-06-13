Lesotho: Training Workshop On Procurement and Beneficial Ownership in Lesotho

analysis

In an effort to deepen transparency and inclusive, corrupt-free, responsive, good governance and policy-processes around socio-economic development, employability and policy development in Lesotho, Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) and the Financial Services Volunteer Corp (FSVC) are spearheading a series of capacity-building interventions.

Under the framework of the Putting Youth and Women at the Centre of Inclusive Economic Growth (PYWEIG) programme and in collaboration with the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offenses (DCEO) and the Procurement Policy and Advisory Department (PPAD). This initiative aims to empower participants towards inclusive, transparent and corrupt-free governance.

Central to this programme is a focused training workshop themed 'Procurement and Beneficial Ownership' targeting local government actors, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Small, Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMMEs). The workshop, designed to span three days in each of the country's key districts - Leribe, Butha-Buthe and Maseru - seeks to enhance participants' understanding of procurement practices and the significance of beneficial ownership transparency in fostering accountable governance.

At the heart of this initiative lies the recent passing of the Public Procurement Act 2023 in Lesotho, a legislation aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms to safeguard the integrity of the procurement process. Prior to this enactment, procurement affairs were governed by a patchwork of regulations, leaving room for opacity and potential malfeasance. With the advent of the new legislation, efforts are underway to streamline procurement procedures, optimise efficiency and ensure value for public expenditure.

In Lesotho, public procurement has emerged as a focal point for corruption, with a staggering 99% of corruption cases handled by the DCEO in 2016 originating from procurement-related malpractices. Such malfeasance not only undermines the country's economy but also erodes public trust in governance institutions.

The concept of beneficial ownership assumes significance in this narrative. By highlighting the natural persons who ultimately control or benefit from legal entities, beneficial ownership transparency emerges as a potent tool in curbing corruption. Studies indicate that a substantial portion of grand corruption cases globally involve entities shielded by anonymity, underscoring the imperative of transparency in combating financial misconduct.

Through the - workshops, stakeholders will delve into the intricacies of the Public Procurement Act 2023, gaining insights into its provisions and institutional frameworks. Additionally, emphasis will be placed on the link between beneficial ownership transparency and anti-corruption endeavours, clarifying how access to such information can bolster participatory governance and deter corrupt practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The training is expected to cover 120 participants across the three districts from 3 June - 12 June 2024. The workshop aims to foster a culture of accountability, transparency and good governance.

Follow DWF on social media to stay updated on the PYWEIG project's progress.

About the Putting Youth and Women at the Centre of Inclusive Economic Growth (PYWEIG) project

DWF and Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) are implementing a 42-month project called "Putting Youth and Women at the Centre of Inclusive Economic Growth (PYWEIG)" with financial support from the European Union Delegation in Lesotho targeting Butha Buthe, Leribe and Maseru districts. The goal of the programme is to strengthen socio-economic development and employability of youth and women in Lesotho. Learn more