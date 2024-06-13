Ghana: Stonebwoy Denies Role in Shatta Wale's University of Ghana Show Cancellation

In an interview on Asaase Radio's breakfast show on Wednesday, Stonebwoy claimed he had no involvement whatsoever in Shatta Wale's annulled performance.

The 2024 Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, has denied any involvement in the cancellation of Shatta Wale's performance at the Wave Africa Artiste Night at the University of Ghana that was scheduled to take place on June 8, 2024.

In an interview on Asaase Radio's breakfast show on Wednesday, Stonebwoy claimed he had no involvement whatsoever in Shatta Wale's annulled performance when he was asked to address the speculations made by Shatta Wale.

"I have nothing at all to do with it. So I'm surprised where the accusation would be coming from. But I believe it's normal with a brother like him to always find a way to make me look very powerful. That's the only thing I can say about it because I don't even know where to start. Like, it's ridiculous," Stonebwoy said.

The CEO of Burninton Music Group stated that the Dean of Students at the University of Ghana had already addressed the reason for Shatta Wale's cancelled performance.

"I only went to perform at my event, and that's all I can remember. I am not an event organizer. And I think the Dean respectfully came out to clarify that. We just have to amplify that some more," he added.

Both artists were scheduled to perform at different halls on the campus of the University of Ghana on June 8, 2024.

Stonebwoy was billed for the Limann Hall karaoke night, while Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the JT Nelson Yankah Hall artiste night. However, Shatta Wale's set up session was interrupted by security on campus, citing that Shatta Wale's performance had been cancelled due to orders from above. Stonebwoy was allowed to perform without any interruption.

After his performance was cancelled, Shatta Wale took to social media following a call from his manager, Sammy Baah Flex. According to Flex, the event was shut down by individuals who claimed that Stonebwoy had threatened to leave if Shatta Wale was allowed to perform.