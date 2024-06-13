South Africa: Trim South Africa's Cabinet to Build Capacity and Boost Productivity, Urges Think-Tank

12 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The Centre for Development and Enterprise, a think-tank, believes that a smaller Cabinet of 20 ministers would be 'more agile, more collegial, and more able to maintain a degree of collective oversight and collective responsibility'.

SA politicians, who are in the throes of negotiations to form a government of national unity, have been urged to consider shrinking the Cabinet to bolster public sector productivity and responsiveness.

The size of the Cabinet should be cut to about 20 ministers instead of the current 30, and the functions of the Presidency should also be overhauled to oversee the implementation of key reforms by government departments.

This recommendation has been proffered by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) think-tank, in its series of reports Agenda 2024: Priorities for SA's New Government. The reports are aimed at making recommendations to transform the public sector and rebuild state capacity, which the CDE believes has been weakened over the past 15 years by systemic corruption and bad appointments to key positions.

Cutting the size of the Cabinet is the first step, with the CDE saying that "smaller Cabinets are more agile, more collegial, and more able to maintain a degree of collective oversight and collective responsibility".

"Smaller Cabinets are also likely to be more ideologically coherent and less prone to bouts of policy contestation. This is enormously important for reformers, particularly when large swathes of policy and government work need...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.