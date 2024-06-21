South Africa: GNU to Advance the Interest of All South Africans

The Government of National Unity is keen on advancing the interest of all South Africans while also creating employment, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

"We want to create jobs. We are going to get everyone in the Government of National Unity to create jobs. I am going to make sure that it happens," the President said in his address to the crowds gathered on the South Lawns of the Union Buildings.

This after taking his Oath of Office as President, marking the advent of the seventh administration.

In his address to those gathered at the South Lawns, the President said the Government of National Unity (GNU) will advance the interests of all South Africans.

"Today we are opening a new chapter in the life of our country. We are going to have a government of national unity where we are going to work together united so that we can advance your interests. Let us not be afraid of what this government of national unity is going to be all about."

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administered the President's oath during Wednesday's inauguration ceremony.

President Ramaphosa also called on all political parties in the GNU to join hands in advancing the interests of all South Africans.

"The people of South Africa did not give one political party power to rule this country, the people of South Africa wanted a Government of National Unity to rule this country," President Ramaphosa said.

Many ordinary South Africans turned out to witness the inauguration ceremony attended by the country's former Presidents as well as members of the international community.

While this year's General Election results produced no outright majority winner, the requirement for leaders of different formations to work together is not too unsimilar to what the country had to do to find its way at the inception of democracy.

Addressing the public in his inaugural speech, and essentially the world at large who had been following developments in the country, President Ramaphosa on Wednesday said the formation of the Government of National Unity is a moment of profound significance.

"It is the beginning of a new era," the President said in his earlier address.

This year's inauguration coincides with South Africa's celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy.

The 27th of April 2024 marked 30 years since the advent of democracy in South Africa. This day marked a historic milestone in South Africa, as all adults were allowed to cast their votes, for the first time, in a free and fair democratic election.