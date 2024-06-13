Nigeria: Oyetola Unveils Waterways Transportation Regulations, Inaugurates Projects in Kogi

Lokoja — As part of efforts to reposition the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for better performance, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the management of the Authority have unveiled the new Waterways Transportation Regulations 2024 to guide operators.

These are sets of rules and regulations to guide the users, which also provided for security of lives and property. It will also protect the waterways and the natural resources.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, stated that he was on one-day working visit to Kogi State to interface with the management and staff to enhance better performance, stressing that he would unveil the Waterways Regulation 2024 and inaugurate other infrastructures.

The minister explained that the ministry is determined to utilise all the natural resources to boost in the inland waterways in Nigeria.

He commended the management and staff of the NIWA for repositioning the Authority within a short time, noting that that will fast-track of the ministry's mission and vision for maritime economy.

Oyetola also pointed that as part of determination to ensure the use of waterways transportation in Nigeria, the federal government has proposed to dredge additional 2,000 kilometres on the waterways to ease the movement of good and services.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, welcomed the minister to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Oyebamiji explained that when he came on board as the CEO, there was a total appraisal of mode of operations and policies, and audited the public engagement, noting this was also extended to data collection and critical information to the stakeholders.

He noted that there were challenges and quickly looked inward, and immediately gave educational grant to all staff members as well as promotion to all.

The CEO added that NIWA has delivered new administrative office to enhance efficiency, procured 15 boats , five PC boats, one gunboat, 15 seats transporter, 262 seats passenger bus, 32-seat passenger vehicles , three water ambulances, and two hydrographic surveying boat, which would be inaugurated by the minister today.