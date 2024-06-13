Nigeria: Presidential Aide Allays Fears After Tinubu Slipped Inside Parade Vehicle

Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social media, Olusegun Dada, has allayed fear of any issue with the president after he missed his steps while trying to climb into the truck for the Democracy Day Parade at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a moment captured on camera, the president slipped while trying to get onto the vehicle for the presidential parade at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Commenting on the issue, Dada, via a post on his X described the incident as a mere misstep adding that there was no issue whatsoever with the president.

According to him: "Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues".