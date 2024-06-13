Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Unveils Africa's First Water Display Park in Lagos State

The innovative park is expected to be a tourist attraction for leisure and entertainment in sub-Saharan Africa.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled a N6 billion Water Display Park in Makarios Luxury Place in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

The luxurious Water Display Park, the first of its kind in Africa, was facilitated by Senior Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC).

The unveiling ceremony, held on Sunday, was well attended by prominent Nigerians, media personalities, and foreign guests, all eager to witness the grand debut of the Makarios Water Display.

Mr Sanwo-Olu hailed the project as a testament to the power of imagination and innovation, emphasising its role in shaping Lagos into a dynamic and forward-thinking metropolis.At the unveiling, the Lagos State governor said, "It is about the realisation of a dream and one daring to do things differently. When I was shown what is being put here today and Ashimolowo came to me, you don't need to be further convinced that this is the power of imagination and bringing imagination to reality.

"The things that we see in other parts of the world, the inspiring landscape in other parts, are brought here. The least you can do is to acknowledge and appreciate it and to be a real enabler of those initiatives; as your governor, we are proud of this masterpiece this evening."

The Lagos State governor pledged continued support for initiatives that push the boundaries of creativity and contribute to the city's growth.

Mr Sanwo-Olu added, "Truly, for us, it is about enabling the greater things to happen. Lagos continues to be home for all of us, but Lagos is also a future we all aspire to. Lagos is not only growing, but it is also a very resilient and forward-looking state; when we see investments from our citizens and foreign land coming to the city, we are always very encouraged to support the investment."

The governor commended the brain behind the project, Mr Ashimolow, for putting Lagos at the forefront of development with laudable projects such as the Water Display Park, which would attract local and international investors into the state.

Inspiration

Mr Ashimolowo, who is not only the lead pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) but also the chairman of Makarios Luxury Properties Limited, said the Makarios Water Display is the first in Sub-Saharan Africa, saying the concept was borne out of what he saw in Dubai during COVID-19.

Narrating his inspiration for embarking on the Water Display project, he said, "My grandchildren were always bored whenever we came from abroad; it became apparent to me that I could do something and be part of the legacy, being part of the solution, being part of the answer to this thing. People wanted to come to Nigeria, and there were no tourist places.

"Lagos has 22 million people, and you don't have a zoo and many places people can visit. It struck me to do something like this. I did not know it would be this costly, but we are here. We have tested the equipment, the show is ready, we are ready for Nigeria, and we are prepared for the audience.

"I am happy it has happened. I don't want to be part of Nigerians in the diaspora who are always calling and lamenting. That is what most of them do. I have lived for 40 years in Europe, and I still live there. I want to be part of that solving problem,".

He described the Makarios Water Display as an uncommon and unusual water display that thrills with nothing short of visual appeal, "It is going to be mesmerising to the eyes, to the mind and the spirit. Firstly, you see water dancing. Secondly, you see water responding to music. Thirdly, you see water mixed with laser light, and fourthly, you see water rise," Mr Ashimolowo said.

Makarios Water Display

According to Mr Ashimolowo, Makarios Water Display is one of the few water displays in the world that has a water screen in the middle.

Describing the park's features, Mr Ashimolowo highlighted its unique water displays, which include dancing water synchronised with music and enhanced by laser lights. He also teased upcoming attractions, such as a water park for children, promising even more excitement.

Despite the substantial investment required, Mr Ashimolowo affirmed his commitment to making the park accessible to all, announcing affordable ticket prices to ensure widespread enjoyment of its wonders.

He disclosed that for the public to access such mesmerising scenes, adults would pay a fee of N10,000 while children would pay N4,000.

Spanning an impressive 6,000 square meters, the park boasts a blend of cutting-edge technology and designs.

But the park's allure doesn't stop there; holographic projections transform water into captivating screens, creating a magical atmosphere reminiscent of a fairy tale.