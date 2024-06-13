Nigeria: We'll Showcase Nigeria's Beauty, Culture With Fashion Show - Group

Panda Media , an Entertainment, PR and Productions company based in Lagos is set to host venusta fashion show where style and beauty will be featured and celebrated.

The glamours event will feature a stunning fashion show, highlighting the rich beauty of Nigerian culture through local designers and models.

The theme "Beauty and Culture" aims to promote and celebrate the country's diverse heritage.

The event was born out of the desire to, showcase the beauty and talent of nigerian designers, Provide opportunities for aspiring models to kickstart their careers and as well Connect models with agencies for potential signings

Venusta Fashion Show will also launch its inaugural fashion magazine, a comprehensive guide to Nigerian fashion, beauty, and culture.

The organisation said: "This highly anticipated event is proudly sponsored by Cway Refil Water and Beloxxi Nigeria, and organized by Panda Media Entertainment and PR Productions in partnership with Street Style Interview.

"We are thrilled to bring this event to life," said Michael Panda Okolie, Founder of Panda Media Entertainment and PR Productions. "Our goal is to showcase the beauty and richness of Nigerian culture, provide a platform for local talent to shine, and connect models with agencies.

"We appreciate the support of our headline sponsors Cway Refil Water and Beloxxi, and our partners at Street Style Interview. It's going to be an unforgettable night!"