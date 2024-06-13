Nigeria: 5-Storey Building Collapses At Anambra Anglican School

12 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

A five-storey building under construction at the Dennis Memorial Grammar School in Onitsha, Anambra State, has collapsed.

It was gathered that the building, constructed by the Anglican School, had reached the finishing stages when it collapsed at about 7.15am on Wednesday.

Although no life was lost in the incident, a source in the school told our correspondent that the management had committed a huge amount of money in erecting the structure.

The source said the building started caving in from the last floor until it came down to the rubble.

He added that the failed structure did not pose any danger as the students' hostel was far from the building site which saved the situation.

The cause of the collapse has not been ascertained, but many bystanders who watched from across the road suspected that it might be as a result of use of substandard materials.

 

