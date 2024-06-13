Nigeria: Some Governors Using Criminals to Rig Elections - Jonathan

Former President Godluck Jonathan has alleged that some states governors are busy encouraging criminals for political use, instead of encouraging best brains in the civil service.

Jonathan made the remark on Wednesday in Benin while inaugurating the state secretariats refurbished by the Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The former president said when the Head of Service mentioned that Obaseki had employed first graduates, he was quite pleased, noting "It takes somebody who has vision like Obaseki to do that".

He said, "In fact, if you go to some states, governors are busy encouraging criminals because of politics, people that would rig election for them, carry ballot boxes, knives and cutlasses pursuing people during election.

"But you are encouraging the best brains in Edo State. The brains didn't come from one political party, it comes from all the political parties. The brains come from all those who are supporting all governorship candidates.

"Those who are undergraduates should struggle to make First Class instead of going to join cult gangs, drinking alcohol and raping women. You should try to make good grades.So, if you have opportunity to go to school, take your school seriously."

Jonathan noted that Obaseki was not supporting best brains because he wanted to win election, but because he wanted to build a state, adding: "for you to build a state you have to build people".

"To be a leader, especially political leader, local government chairman, state governor or president of a country you must have a vision, and not just I want to be this andwhen you sit in the office, you don't know what to to do.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have to sincerely appreciate your vision and let me also join the civil servants to thank for improving their welfare," he said.

Jonathan said before the governor increased the state minimum wage to N70,000, the civil servants were going home with salary that could not take them home.

"Initially, when I read in the papers that you proposed to pay N70,000 minimum wage, I was also worried if this good friend will be able to pay. But, that is a word of a visioner," he added.

Earlier, Governor Obaseki said he renovated the secretariat because of his belief that government bureaucracy must work "if we must make progress as a state."

"One of the biggest takeaways from the building of this secretariat is that we can achieve anything that we set our mind to do, irrespective of the opinion of the nay sayers at the beginning of any journey.

"I am confident, that wherever General Samuel Ogbemudia of blessed memory is today, and all of those who worked with him during and after the civil war to build Edo State, wherever that are today, they will be proud that their dreams of building a secretariat complex like this has been realized today.

"If we have to attract private sector investments, which we require to develop Edo State, it is important that we upgrade the workplace, personalities and capacity of public servants and the public service," he said.