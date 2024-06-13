Nigeria: Terrorism - Military Has Abandoned My LG for 10 Years - Borno Speaker

The Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, has alleged that the Nigerian military has abandoned Guzamala Local Government Area of the state for 10 years due to terrorism.

Speaking at an event organized in Maiduguri to mark 25th year of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, Hon. Abdulkarim said he was alarmed there was no single civilian in the council where he hails from.

Abdulkarim, who was visibly angry, said it was high time his people stopped being displaced persons in their own state.

"In Borno State the administration of Babagana Zulum has done well in terms of road construction, healthcare services, education and resettlement of displaced persons across the state, but unfortunately Guzamala and Abadam councils have zero projects due to its inaccessibility.

"The Nigerian military abandoned the people of Guzamala LGA. Because Guzamala was abandoned for 10 years up till today, there is no single civilian there. We appeal to the security agencies and the federal government to please deploy security to Guzamala LGA. Our people have continued staying in the camp for 10 years.

"We conducted 2015 general elections in IDP camps, we had 2019 in the camps and still 2023 in IDP camps. I think it is enough for every human being and citizens of this country to continue staying at IDP camps. Our people are living in Niger Republic, some are in Monguno, some in Gajiram and some lives in Maiduguri.

"So I am appealing to the Nigeria military to take necessary action to bring sanity to Guzamala LGA. All our religious and traditional rulers and Bulama are taking refugees in Diffa, Maiduguri and Monguno. There is more to do in terms of security in the northern part of Borno State. Please I am appealing to the federal government and military to scale up efforts to restore peace in the northern part of the state," Lawan said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, acting Governor Hon Umaru Khadafur, celebrated 25 years of democracy in Nigeria and congratulated Nigerians on this milestone.

Kadafur praised security agencies for restoring peace to the state, which has been plagued by Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade.

He announced the constitution of a high-powered committee to facilitate the relocation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Guzamala and Kukawa Local Government Areas.

The committee will also oversee the repatriation of refugees from neighbouring countries, promising to continue delivering people-oriented projects and programmes, in line with the state government's 10-point agenda.