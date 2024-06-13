Liberia: Right to Children's Education Remains a Challenge for Liberia

The Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Madam Gbeme Horace Kollie, says realizing the right of every Liberian child to have access to education remains a challenge in Liberia.

"In Liberia, despite some progress, there are still significant challenges in realizing the right to education for every child", Minister Kollie notes.

She says the Human Capital Index for Liberia indicates that a child born today will only reach 32 percent of his or her full potential, below the sub-Saharan African average.

She made the observation at a news conference on Thursday, June 12, 2024, ahead of the official celebration of the Day of the African Child at the ministerial complex in Oldest Congo Town.

"Distinguished members of the Media, the Day of the African Child (DAC) is an international campaign with an African appeal aimed at raising awareness about the plight of children in Africa, particularly the need for continuous improvement in education," she explains.

Minister Kollie says this year's celebration of the Day of the African Child is on the theme, "Education for All Children in Africa: the time is now," adding that the theme underscores the urgency of providing accessible and inclusive education opportunities for all children, irrespective of gender or circumstance.

She reveals that the significance of the day stems from resolution No: CM/1290 of the Heads of States Summit of the former Organization of African Unity (OAU) in June 1991 in Abuja, Nigeria.

She recalls that the celebration commemorates the tragic events of June 16, 1976, when hundreds of school children were massacred in Soweto, South Africa, while protesting against the inferior quality of their education and demanding the right to be taught in their language.

"This year's DAC aims to remind stakeholders of their commitments to address the hurdles facing Liberia's educational system."

Madam Kollie explains that the day allows parents, national and international partners, communities, and children to elevate the educational discourse, reaffirm commitments, mobilize resources, and take concrete actions.

She also quotes statistics from UNESCO, which says a substantial percentage of children in Liberia are out of school, with various factors contributing to their exclusion, such as poverty, gender-based discrimination, violence, conflict, and displacement.

"The UNESCO's alarming stats further revealed that 20% of children between 6 and 11, 30% of children between 12 and 14, and 60% of children between 15 and 17 years are out of school."

The Minister continues that a 2022 quantitative survey conducted by UNICEF on the status of children estimated that 126,702 children live on the streets without going to school in Liberia.

"Fellow Liberians, the Education Sector Plan 2022/23-2026/27 emphasizes that too many children remain out of school, especially the poorest children in underserved areas, with their rights to a quality education unrealized and their potential unfulfilled", she adds.

Accordingly, she says that the plan pinpointed that of the number of children in school, the vast majority are over-age for their grade, which, amongst other things, limits the effectiveness of their learning and acquisition of skills, especially when the learning environment is unsafe, unhealthy, and unprotected.

The Education Plan also disclosed that enrollment has increased but underscored that there is a high rate of dropouts from schools, highlighting child poverty, gender-based discrimination and violence, conflict and crisis, disability, and displacement as some of the main factors that affect the retention in most African countries, says Minister Kollie.

However, she reveals as a member state of the African Union, Liberia is actively engaged in activities to commemorate the 2024 Day of the African Child, focusing on creating an environment where children can access affordable educational opportunities.

"Members of the PRESS, in light of the challenges and achievements, renewed commitment is essential to realize educational outcomes for all children in our society."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She says this is the overarching goal of this year's Day of the African Child.

Meanwhile, she announces that a series of programs have been planned in collaboration with UNICEF and other partners. The first program began on Thursday, June 6, 2024, with schoolchildren's interactive visit to the UNICEF offices at One-UN House.

"Let us join hands to ensure that every child in Liberia has the opportunity to receive quality education, healthcare, protection from violence, and a nurturing environment to thrive."

She thanks local and international partners, particularly UNICEF and the Child Protection Network (CPN), for their support and coordination in celebrating this year's DAC.

Liberia annually joins the global community to commemorate the Day of the African Child (DAC) on June 16. Editing by Jonathan Browne