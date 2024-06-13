Liberia: Unicef Wants Liberians to Exercise Patience

UNICEF Country Representative to Liberia Andy Brooks says the Boakai-Koung administration is engulfed by huge challenges, and it will take time for citizens to experience the big changes they desire.

"My message to the Liberian government is that we are to work with you through health, education, justice, and agriculture, among others. But the challenges are huge, so we have to ask the population to remain patient; change is here, but it will require a bit of time", Mr. Brooks pleads.

He made the passionate plea here on Thursday, June 12, 2024, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo Town following a joint news conference held with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection commemorating the Day of the African Child.

"You can't take on any one goal, for every change that must come will take steps by step, and that's where our role as international partners comes in to support the government in its agenda steps by step, but the big, big change that we are desiring will take couples of times," he reiterates.

However, he expresses dissatisfaction about how Liberia's children are being handled, noting that the situation in Liberia right now regarding out-of-school children is worrisome and thinking that it's well understood.

Mt. Brooks continues that not many are aware of the difficulties children are facing, saying I don't think many know about infant mortality rate and newborn children that die during birth, including huge levels of teenage pregnancy across the country.

He shares statistics from the demographic health survey, which indicates that the adolescent pregnancy rate is about 38%, which means that girls between ages 10-19 drop out of school due to teenage pregnancy, something, he says, is alarming.

According to the UNICEF Country Rep., the majority of children in Liberia don't get registered at birth, adding, "If you don't have a birth certificate, such a child or person doesn't exist.

He says whenever the government plans for education, health, or agriculture, such steps are carried out based on the population, and if a child isn't registered at birth, it means there are no plans to include them.

"The issue about birth registration I'm communicating is alarming; in 2007, only 4% of children had been registered during birth."

He notes that from that time to now, a lot of progress has been made, and the way to continue that progress is for the Ministry of Health to ensure that every child born in any health facility gets to register.

He reveals that UNICEF is buttressing government efforts in such a direction, but more children are being born outside of health facilities, and the government must ensure every pregnant woman gives birth at a health facility to be able to register the child.

He challenges the newly elected leadership of the Liberian children's parliament to advocate more for their peers.

Mr. Brooks reminds that the children parliament has a huge responsibility because not many children have the privilege to sit around the table with partners and officials to talk about issues affecting them.

"They are representing all the kids in Liberia; those that are out of school, those that get pregnant at a very early age; they must work to fulfill the task," he stresses. Editing by Jonathan Browne