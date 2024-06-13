Nigeria: Three Trapped As Five-Storey Building Collapses in Anambra

12 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The building, which was still under construction, collapsed at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

At least three persons were trapped on Wednesday when a five-storey building collapsed in Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

The building, which was still under construction, collapsed at about 3 a.m., PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The building was constructed within the premises of Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, a popular secondary school in the state.

It was learnt that the building was being constructed by an association of old boys of the school to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the school.

There are speculations that the building collapsed because it was allegedly built with substandard materials in the construction.

But this newspaper could not independently confirm the speculations.

'One person now rescued'

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Paul Odenigbo, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Odenigbo said those trapped were workers who spent the night in the building in the hope that they would continue working there on Wednesday.

The SEMA boss said as of 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, one of the workers was brought out of the rubbles by a rescue team at the scene of the incident.

"There's suspicion that three workers were trapped under the building. They just rescued one person now," he said.

"He has been taken to the hospital."

Mr Odenigbo said the operation was still ongoing to rescue others trapped by the building.

He said the rescue team was using excavators and other materials in the operation.

The latest incident happened days after a three-storey building collapsed in Abia, another state in the South-east.

Of the five persons feared trapped by the building, at least two were said to have died as of the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.