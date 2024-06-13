Nigerians Celebrating Democracy On Foundation Laid By Abiola - Ogun Governor

Though Abiola is long gone, the lives he touched while alive still speak of his impact.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast and believe in the current democratic process in the country.

He said this during the Democracy Day celebration prayers held at the family home of the acclaimed winner of the 12 June 1993 presidential elections, the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola in Gbagura, Abeokuta.

The governor stated that his administration will continue to honour the legacy of the late Abiola, particularly as he was a prominent son. He added that his administration will also not relent in delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.

While commending the federal government for putting in place people-oriented policies with the ultimate aim of achieving a better Nigeria, Mr Abiodun called on Nigerians to continue to support the government and its organs in delivering the desired dividend of democracy.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, noted that Nigerians were celebrating 25 years of unbroken democracy on a foundation laid by the late Abiola. He praised the government for setting aside the day not just to honour his memory but also to celebrate democratic rule in Nigeria.

Earlier in his sermon, Daud Toriola, an Islamic scholar, described MKO Abiola as "food and drugs" due to the role both played in the body system, saying that though he has gone, the lives he touched while alive still speak of his impact.

Mr Toriola also commended the state government for playing a lead role in remembering the late business mogul and philanthropist even before the Federal Government started immortalising him.

Speaking on behalf of the late Abiola's family, Ameen Abiola, appreciated everyone for coming annually to remember their late patriarch, especially the state government for its unflinching support and the recent renovation of the family house.

He also thanked the Federal Government for declaring 12 June as Democracy Day, and to also honour the late Abiola, saying the gesture goes a long way in protecting the legacies left behind.