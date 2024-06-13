Liberia: Qatar Airways to Launch in Liberia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, announces here that Qatar Airways, a multi-award-winning airline recognized by the international air transport rating organization Skytrax, is set to launch its first flight to Liberia.

With its extensive network spanning nearly 170 destinations worldwide, Qatar Airways will provide connectivity to Liberia through its hub, Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The Minister disclosed this during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICAT) on Wednesday, May 12, 2024, in Monrovia.

Minister Nyanti explains that discussions are underway between the Governments of Liberia and Qatar to facilitate Qatar's expansion into Liberia.

According to her, the initiative took shape during her participation at the Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, where she had a fruitful meeting with Qatar's Minister of Transport on the possibility of Qatar Airways coming here.

While specific details of the discussions remain undisclosed, Minister Nyanti is optimistic about Qatar Airways launching direct flights to Liberia in the near future, thereby enhancing connectivity between Liberia and the airline's global destinations.

She adds that they met officials from Thailand, Japan, and other counterparts during their return journey from the Korea-Africa Summit. Through these discussions, she reveals that Liberia will receive 3,293 metric tons of rice from Japan on June 18.

She says Liberia has strengthened its bilateral relationship with Korea, initiated by slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe.

The late President Doe had a very good tie with South Korea and received an honorary degree when he addressed a South Korean university during a visit there.

She indicates that there are ongoing engagements and meetings with various ministries under the ARREST Agenda to address proposals requested by the Government of Korea.

The Minister notes that November marks the 16th anniversary of Liberia-Korea ties and that, with the recent signing of an MOU between both countries' Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Liberia intends to enhance its marketing efforts with financial support and trading portfolios.

According to her, plans are underway by the government to sign a trade and investment partnership framework with its Korean counterparts by November this year, aiming to facilitate trade and investment opportunities in Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne