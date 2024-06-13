Ghana: 8 Productivity Hacks for Remote Workers in Ghana

Remote working is only effective when the people around you are aware that it is not just another weekend at home.

Working from home has become the new norm after Covid-19. Most employees are asked to do three days in (work in the office space) and 2 days out ( work from home). For remote working, you need to work smarter not just harder. Remote working gives you the flexibility to get work done. If you are like me who spends an average of four (4) hours commuting to and fro work in Accra's traffic, remote working is such an underrated blessing.

Remote working is only effective when the people around you are aware that it is not just another weekend at home. You don't want to be in a meeting and hear your spouse or parent shouting, "B3 w) fufuo mami" (Come and pound fufu).

So, here are some productivity hacks to make remote working effective:

Have a routine

For most of us, if we have a meeting at 8 am for a day we are working remotely, we end up waking up 7:50 am. This is a big No. That already sets you up for a sluggish day. If not taking a shower, at least brush your teeth, exercise or meditate, get dressed, and psych your mind that it is going to be a productive day. Structure your day with regular work hours, this helps maintain a work-life balance and keeps you disciplined.

Create a professional environment

Setting up a dedicated workspace is crucial. This doesn't mean you need a separate room; a well-organised corner of your living room can work wonders. Ensure your workspace is comfortable, and ergonomically sound. Emphasis on 'ergonomically' because you don't want back pains in the future and free from distractions. The key is to psychologically separate your work area from your personal space, signaling to your brain that it's time to focus when you sit down at your desk.

Dress for Success

Dressing for work, even if you're not leaving the house, can significantly impact your mindset. While you don't need to wear a suit, opting for comfortable yet professional attire can boost your confidence and readiness to tackle the day's tasks.

Have a to-do list and set clear goals and objectives

Start your day by listing your top tasks. This helps me to not forget my tasks and as well as the feeling of accomplishment when I finally check the box. Review and adjust your goals at the end of each week to ensure you're on track.

Embrace Flexibility

One of the biggest advantages of remote work is flexibility. Use it to your benefit by scheduling tasks according to your peak productivity times. If you're a morning person, tackle high-priority tasks early. If you're more focused in the afternoon, plan your day accordingly. So back to my first point. Have a routine and stick to it

Minimise Distractions

Distractions can be a major productivity killer. Turn off non-essential notifications on your phone and computer. Communicate with your family or housemates about your work schedule to minimize interruptions. Setting boundaries is important to maintaining productivity, especially if you're sharing your living space. Most Ghanaians still do not understand the concept of working remotely and assume once you are "working from home" it is a holiday. If you have to do a presentation for them to understand the meaning of work from home then please get your presentation decks ready.

Stay Connected

There was a time I became such a remote worker that they used to call me a ghost at work because you never even see my team's status as online. Ensure your team's status is always online and you are available when your team needs you. Regularly communicate with your team to stay aligned on goals and expectations. Video calls can help maintain a sense of connection and collaboration. Schedule virtual coffee breaks or team-building activities to foster relationships and reduce feelings of isolation.

Prioritize Health and Well-being

Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. Even short exercises, like a stretch or a 10 minute quick walk, can boost your energy levels and improve your overall well-being.

Remote work can sometimes lead to feelings of isolation. Practice mindfulness techniques, such as meditation or deep-breathing exercises, to manage stress. Staying connected with friends and family, even virtually, can also support your mental health. Prioritise your mental health. #Men's Mental Health Month