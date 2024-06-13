Ghana: NIA Staff Suspend Strike Ahead of Meeting With Government

The strike declared since Monday as a way of protesting poor conditions of service, had a biting effect on some NIA registration centers

Workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have suspended the indefinite strike pending negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on Friday.

The reason for the suspension of the strike was also due to an intervention from the Minister of National Security, advice from the mother union, and public outcry, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It must be noted that the FWSC have assured us of their willingness to act in good faith in our subsequent engagements However, this gesture will be put to test on Friday, June 14, 2024," their statement further noted.

The strike declared since Monday as a way of protesting poor conditions of service, had a biting effect on some NIA registration centers, especially in the Ashanti Region, as Ghana Card applicants were turned away.

