Nigeria: Jonathan Chides Governors Using Thugs to Rig Elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has alleged that some state governors are busy encouraging criminals for political use, instead of encouraging best brains in the civil service.

Jonathan made the remark on Wednesday in Benin while inaugurating the state secretariat refurbished by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The former president said when the Head of Service mentioned that Obaseki had employed first-class graduates, he was quite pleased, noting, "It takes somebody who has vision like Obaseki to do that."

He said, "In fact, if you go to some states, governors are busy encouraging criminals because of politics; people that would rig elections for them, carry ballot boxes, knives and cutlasses pursuing people during elections.

"But you are encouraging the best brains in Edo State. The brains don't come from one political party; they come from all the political parties. The brains come from all those who are supporting all governorship candidates."

Earlier, Governor Obaseki said he renovated the secretariat because of his belief that government bureaucracy must work "if we must make progress as a state."